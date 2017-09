Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oberbank AG :

* Prelim FY 2015 pre-tax profit up 15 percent at 182 million euros

* FY profit after tax up 17 pct to 160 million euros ($174 million)

* FY AUM up 7 percent at about 25.2 billion euros 

* FY total loans volume up 5 percent at 12.9 billion euros

* FY core capital ratio rose to 13.5 percent (up 1.9 percent points)

* Sees 2016 new credit volume of up to 3 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)