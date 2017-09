Jan 12 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :

* 9-Months ended Nov. 30, 2015 profit before taxation of 3.2 million STG versus 0.2 million STG year ago

* 9-Months ended Nov. 30, 2015 interest income of 131,278 STG versus 8,437 STG last year

* Says is on track to meet its projected distribution of 7 pence per share for the full 2015/16 year Source : bit.ly/1SLMGeJ Further company coverage: