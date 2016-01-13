BRIEF-DNB Markets cuts 2016 Brent forecast to $54.5/bbl

Jan 13 (Reuters) - DNB Markets said:

* Cuts Brent crude price forecast to $54.5/bbl for 2016 from $60, cuts 2017 to $65 from $70 and keeps 2018 unchanged at $70

* Cuts Q1 Brent forecast to $38 per barrel from $55 and Q2 forecast to $55 from $60

* Says oil price at the start of 2016 is lower than previously expected as North American oil storage levels have remained stable, while the traditional seasonal winter pattern would have been for crude stocks to fall

* Says expects the weak oil price to increase the upside risk later in the year and increases Q4 Brent forecast to $65 from $60

* Expects countries outside OPEC to take “involuntary” cuts in production and swing from record production growth in 2014 to a production decline in 2016

* Oil investments declined 20 percent in 2015 and more cuts are expected in 2016. These effects will start to show during 2016

* Expects the first sudden stop in production to happen in North America

