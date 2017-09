Jan 12 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank :

* Polish lender Getin Noble Bank said on Tuesday it would have to pay 134 million zlotys ($33.30 million) into a state fund for bad loans.

* The payment has to be made by Feb. 18, the bank said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0245 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)