BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw closes sale and rent back of premises in Eindhoven
January 13, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw closes sale and rent back of premises in Eindhoven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Warehouses de Pauw CVA :

* Says to have closed on Dec. 31, 2015 a sale and rent back transaction with DHL Parcel Benelux for their premises in Eindhoven, Netherlands, for a total investment of about 25 million euros ($27.04 million)

* The site includes a cross-docking centre with a surface area of some 30,000 square meters benefiting the Benelux distribution network of courier company DHL

* Expects to generate with this transaction an initialgross rental yield of 6.5 percent for the leased section

Source text: bit.ly/1Q4WVdm

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9246 euros Gdynia Newsroom

