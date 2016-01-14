FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OI Sp. z o.o. lowers stake in ALTUS TFI to 38.27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Wednesday that OI Sp. z o.o. lowered its stake in company to 38.27 percent from 41.88 percent (25,088,572 shares) via sale of 2,163,753 shares of Altus TFI

* Osiecki Inwestycje Sp. z o.o., affiliated to Piotr Osiecki, sold 2,163,753 shares of Altus TFI at 13.10 zlotys ($3.3) per share

* OI Sp. z o.o. is affiliated to Piotr Osiecki, chairman of Altus TFI’s management board

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0041 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

