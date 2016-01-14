FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Home Retail CEO: Argos has good prospects as 'independent or part of someone else'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Home Retail

* Ceo says confident fast track delivery will drive sales growth in future

* Ceo says argos trading was “mixed” but progress made in transfromation plan

* Ceo says has to “respect where sainsbury’s sits”, does not know what sainsbury’s next will be

* Ceo says “overall pleased” with fast-track launch

* Ceo says there was “no plotting” regarding sainsbury’s approach in light of wesfarmers

* ceo: ‘excited about argos’ future whether as independent business or part of someone else’ Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

