Jan 14 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Makes its first acquisition in Uppsala

* Agreed property value in transaction amounts to 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.92 million)

* Possession is planned for March 31

* Rental value is over 8.5 million crowns per year ($1 = 8.5149 Swedish crowns)