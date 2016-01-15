BRIEF-Sberbank FY 2015 net profit under RAS down at RUB 236.3 bln

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sberbank :

* FY 2015 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 236.3 billion roubles (excluding the effect of subsequent events) versus 311.2 roubles billion year ago (including subsequent events)

* FY 2015 total provision charge under RAS of 397.6 billion roubles versus 397.9 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net interest income under RAS of 763.17 billion roubles (excluding the effect of subsequent events) versus 858.39 billion roubles year ago (including subsequent events) Source text: bit.ly/1OSvC4Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)