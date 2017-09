Jan 15 (Reuters) - World’s top toymaker, privately-held Lego:

* Lego to double capacity of its Hungarian factory

* 30 billion forint ($104 million) investment

* Govt to invest additional 4.4 billion forints

* To create 1,600 new jobs in Nyiregyhaza, eastern Hungary ($1 = 288.7100 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)