BRIEF-Moody's says STG IPO is moderate credit negative for Swedish Match
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's says STG IPO is moderate credit negative for Swedish Match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swedish Match Ab :

* Moody’s says absent any debt reduction through the STG IPO proceeds, we view the transaction as a moderate credit negative for Swedish Match, as it will reduce the earnings diversification and the cash flow available to support existing debt obligations

* Moody’s says IPO will reduce the earnings diversification for Swedish Match and the cash flow available to support existing debt obligations

* Says more positively, expect Swedish Match to maintain a balanced financial policy and to continue to adjust the shareholder distributions with the company’s underlying operating performance Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

