FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bial says firmly committed to ensure wellbeing of test participants
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 15, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bial says firmly committed to ensure wellbeing of test participants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Bial says is firmly committed to ensure wellbeing of test participants, discover cause of situation

* Portuguese pharmaceutical company bial says five people hospitalized after clinical tests on new drug

* Bial says one of the five people left brain dead

* Says tests followed best international practice and was approved by French regulatory authorites and French ethics commission

* Test related to development of new molecule, inhibitor of enzyme FAAH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.