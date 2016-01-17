Swiss plane with freed U.S. detainees expected in Switzerland late sunday afternoon-Swiss foreign ministry

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Swiss aircraft carrying three U.S. detainees freed by Iran and two family members will land in Switzerland late on Sunday afternoon, then travel on to a U.S. military base in Germany, a Swiss Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement did not say precisely where the aircraft would land in Switzerland but it seemed likely it would head for Geneva. The United States has a large military base at Ramstein, near Frankfurt.

“A Swiss airplane with a representative of the Foreign Ministry and medics on board brought three of the Americans detained in Iran, as well as the mother and wife of one of the three man, back. Landing is scheduled for late Sunday afternoon in Switzerland. After this, the five passengers will travel to a U.S. base in Germany,” the statement said.