Jan 18(Reuters) - Infoscan SA :

* Said on Friday it raised H2 2015 financial forecast published on Aug. 19, 2015

* Sees now H2 2015 revenue of 567,500 zlotys ($137,840)versus 153,900 zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees now H2 2015 positive EBITDA of 347,800 zlotys versus negative 230,200 zlotys previously forecasted

* Outlook for FY 2016 and 2017 published on Aug. 19, 2015, remains unchanged

