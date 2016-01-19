BRIEF-Leclanche to deliver one of largest Grid Ancillary Services projects in North America

Jan 19(Reuters) - Leclanche :

* Said on Monday had been selected to deliver one of the largest Grid Ancillary Services projects in North America

* Was selected by Hecate Canada Storage II, LLP to provide the entire Battery Storage Systems for all the contracted facilities to be built near Toronto, Ontario - Canada

* Project covering six Ancillary Services agreements with Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), positioned at several locations, is due for financial closing in H1 2016, at which time the purchase order will be completed

* Is to team up with Deltro Energy Inc. who will procure, design and construct the site facilities balance of plant scope and high voltage connections to the grid

Source text - bit.ly/1U8QAwy

