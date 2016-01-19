FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail's Belgian Brantano unit sold - De Tijd
January 19, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail's Belgian Brantano unit sold - De Tijd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19(Reuters) - Macintosh Retail NV :

* Trio of Miss Etam owner Rens Van de Schoor, supported by Belgian Torfs family and FNG Group CEO Dieter Penninckx take over Macintosh’s Belgian Brantano unit - Belgian newspaper De Tijd

* Brantano will be owned by BrantNew, a new company created by Van de Schoor - De Tijd

* Investment plan aims to renew around 100 stores over the next 3 years - De Tijd

* FNG Group is not directly involved in the acquisition - Belgian newspaper De Standaard

Source link De Tijd: bit.ly/1Kot3lH Source link De Standaard: bit.ly/23bFX23 Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
