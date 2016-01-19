BRIEF-Macintosh Retail's Belgian Brantano unit sold - De Tijd

Jan 19(Reuters) - Macintosh Retail NV :
* Trio of Miss Etam owner Rens Van de Schoor, supported by Belgian Torfs family and FNG Group CEO Dieter Penninckx take over Macintosh’s Belgian Brantano unit - Belgian newspaper De Tijd
* Brantano will be owned by BrantNew, a new company created by Van de Schoor - De Tijd
* Investment plan aims to renew around 100 stores over the next 3 years - De Tijd
* FNG Group is not directly involved in the acquisition - Belgian newspaper De Standaard
Source link De Tijd: bit.ly/1Kot3lH Source link De Standaard: bit.ly/23bFX23 Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom