Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rosgosstrakh PJSC :

* Says board of directors decides to increase share capital by 17.34 billion roubles ($221.93 million) through additional share issue of 433.5 billion shares to shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1PnNCjr

