BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal for Taiwan
January 20, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal for Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA, signed an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights on Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate to Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp.

* Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp. will be distributing the company’s product in Taiwan

* The agreement was signed for period of three years and estimated value of deliveries in this period is about 2.0 million zlotys ($491,640)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0680 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
