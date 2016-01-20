BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit signs distribution deal for Taiwan

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA, signed an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights on Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate to Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp.
* Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp. will be distributing the company’s product in Taiwan
* The agreement was signed for period of three years and estimated value of deliveries in this period is about 2.0 million zlotys ($491,640)
$1 = 4.0680 zlotys