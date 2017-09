Jan 20 (Reuters) - Telemedycyna Polska SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Dec. 2015 revenue of 422,900 zlotys ($104,078), up 17.5 percent year on year

* Preliminary FY 2015 revenue 5.2 million zlotys, down 8.5 percent year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: