BRIEF-Macintosh Retail reaches agreement over sale Scapino stores to H. Ziengs
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 20, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail reaches agreement over sale Scapino stores to H. Ziengs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Reaches agreement over sale of 140-180 stores of Scapino Nederland to H. Ziengs

* Close to agreement over sale of shares Brantano België/ Luxemburg to BrantNew

* Administrators also far advanced with sale of large parts of Manfield, Dolcis, Invito, Pro Sport, Steve Madden and Intreza store concepts

* Brantano transaction to BrantNew will include all 130 stores, all employees and all assets and liabilities in Belgium and Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

