BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje updates on capital structure

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. has lowered its stake in the company to 4.63 pct (85,504 shares) from 10.18 pct

* Announced that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. has lowered its stake in the company to 54.065 pct from 89.48 pct

* The capital structure changes follow information from Jan. 15 on the repeal by the district court for Warsaw decision on registration of capital amendments from Oct. 19, 2015

