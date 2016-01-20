FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje updates on capital structure
January 20, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje updates on capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. has lowered its stake in the company to 4.63 pct (85,504 shares) from 10.18 pct

* Announced that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. has lowered its stake in the company to 54.065 pct from 89.48 pct

* The capital structure changes follow information from Jan. 15 on the repeal by the district court for Warsaw decision on registration of capital amendments from Oct. 19, 2015

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

