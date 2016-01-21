FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JR Holding Dec commercial real estate rental revenue up 13 pct yoy
January 21, 2016 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JR Holding Dec commercial real estate rental revenue up 13 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - JR Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Dec. 2015 revenue from rental of commercial real estate at 395,459 zlotys ($96,130), up 13 percent year on year

* Dec. 2015 revenue, including photovoltaic business sector, was at 1.3 million zlotys versus 348,598 zlotys a year ago

* Preliminary FY 2015 revenue, including photovoltaic business sector, was at 17.6 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago

$1 = 4.1138 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

