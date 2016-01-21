BRIEF-JR Holding Dec commercial real estate rental revenue up 13 pct yoy

Jan 21 (Reuters) - JR Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Dec. 2015 revenue from rental of commercial real estate at 395,459 zlotys ($96,130), up 13 percent year on year
* Dec. 2015 revenue, including photovoltaic business sector, was at 1.3 million zlotys versus 348,598 zlotys a year ago
* Preliminary FY 2015 revenue, including photovoltaic business sector, was at 17.6 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 4.1138 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom