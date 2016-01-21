FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle and Italiaonline boards approve merger
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
January 21, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle and Italiaonline boards approve merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that boards of directors of Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (Seat) and Italiaonline SpA (Italiaonline) approved the project of merger by incorporation of Italiaonline into Seat

* The transaction provides an exchange ratio set at 1,350 Seat ordinary shares for each Italiaonline share held, without cash balance

* Seat and Italiaonline extraordinary shareholders’ meetings to approve the merger are called for March 8

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.