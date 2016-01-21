BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle and Italiaonline boards approve merger

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that boards of directors of Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (Seat) and Italiaonline SpA (Italiaonline) approved the project of merger by incorporation of Italiaonline into Seat

* The transaction provides an exchange ratio set at 1,350 Seat ordinary shares for each Italiaonline share held, without cash balance

* Seat and Italiaonline extraordinary shareholders’ meetings to approve the merger are called for March 8

