BRIEF-Softblue to cooperate with Poland's NCBR on Sensoft on European Markets project

Jan 21(Reuters) - Softblue SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a cooperation contract with the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR
* According to the agreement, the company will implement a project “Sensoft on European Markets” within the framework of GO_GLOBAL.PL programme to increase commercialization of research and development works of Polish companies on the global markets
* The project duration is six months and its total cost is 152,941 zlotys
* The financing to the company under project is 130,000 zlotys ($31,546)
