January 21, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Softblue to cooperate with Poland's NCBR on Sensoft on European Markets project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21(Reuters) - Softblue SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a cooperation contract with the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR

* According to the agreement, the company will implement a project “Sensoft on European Markets” within the framework of GO_GLOBAL.PL programme to increase commercialization of research and development works of Polish companies on the global markets

* The project duration is six months and its total cost is 152,941 zlotys

* The financing to the company under project is 130,000 zlotys ($31,546)

$1 = 4.1210 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

