January 21, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pearson sees inflection point in 2017 in revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc CEO and CFO say on conference call with analysts:

* Ceo says restructuring weighted towards back-office, general costs, assessment and service activities

* Ceo says “clearly challenging time” for company, but will emerge with sharper strategy to return to growth

* Ceo says on analyst call confidence in outlook to 2018 underpins decision to sustain dividend

* Ceo says says it is possible testing contracts could “unwind further” in 2016

* Cfo says not ruling out buybacks, but committed to sustaining dividend, maintaining credit rating

* Ceo says taking “reasonably prudent” view of impact of us employment on college enrollment in forecasts

* Cfo says guidance points to an inflection point in 2017 in organic revenue growth Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

