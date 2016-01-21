FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russian Aquaculture readies sale of distribution business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russian Aquaculture readies sale of distribution business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21(Reuters) -

* Russian Aquaculture (formerly Russian Sea Group) is readying the sale of its distribution business, according to data of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS)

* FAS will review RKK Holding’s application to acquire 100 pct of Russian Fish Company by March 30

* Russian Aquaculture does not disclose any details, but talks about options of raising funds to the capital

* “The company is considering raising investments into capital in different configurations - at the main level and at the level of its subsidiaries. Investments are necessary to develop aquaculture project”, - the company’s press secretary Ilya Bereznyuk said

* According to Vedomosti paper, 51 pct of the buyer company RKK Holding is owned by Hung Vyong Rus, the remaining 49 pct by the former general director of Russian Fish Company Dmitry Kotsyubinskiy

* As of May 15, 2015 Dmitry Kotsyubinskiy owned also 5.29 pct shares in Russian Aquaculture

* Russian Aquaculture operates in two segments, aquaculture and distribution of chilled and frozen fish

* Its main shareholders are businessmen Maxim Vorobiev (31.5 pct), brother of Moscow region governor and son-in-law of businessman Gennady Timchenko Gleb Frank

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Reporting in Moscow by Olga Popova, Olga Sichkar, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
