BRIEF-1nkemia divests its stake in Biodan Science

Jan 22 (Reuters) - 1kemia IUCT Group SA :

* Announced on Thursday that its unit IUCT Empren had divested its entire stake in Biodan Science SL

* The divestment was a combined operation including assignment to InKemia group a part of technology developed by Biodan Science, that would be used in the development of a new product aimed to treat psoriasis, being carried out in cooperation with Barcelona Bioscience SL

* Transaction was valued at 200,000 euros ($216,660), which would not have any impact on FY 2016 results

Source text: bit.ly/1WzRx2p

