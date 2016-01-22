FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-1nkemia divests its stake in Biodan Science
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 22, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-1nkemia divests its stake in Biodan Science

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - 1kemia IUCT Group SA :

* Announced on Thursday that its unit IUCT Empren had divested its entire stake in Biodan Science SL

* The divestment was a combined operation including assignment to InKemia group a part of technology developed by Biodan Science, that would be used in the development of a new product aimed to treat psoriasis, being carried out in cooperation with Barcelona Bioscience SL

* Transaction was valued at 200,000 euros ($216,660), which would not have any impact on FY 2016 results

Source text: bit.ly/1WzRx2p

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9231 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.