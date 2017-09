Jan 25 (Reuters) - Your Image SA :

* Said on Saturday that it acquired 110 shares representing 100 pct stake in Infox Henryk Kopiec sp. z o.o.

* Infox Henryk Kopiec sp. z o.o. specialises in design and implementation of web applications, mobile application and Business Intelligence

* Informed about acquisition conditional agreement on Jan. 16

