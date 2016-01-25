FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deadline for Biomed Lublin's investment in Mielec extended
#Healthcare
January 25, 2016 / 7:44 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deadline for Biomed Lublin's investment in Mielec extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Saturday that the Ministry of Development agrees to extend deadline of the company’s investment in Mielec, Poland

* Filed a motion to Polish Agency for Enterprise Development for the deadline extension due to a deadline change for reaching quantified realization indicators for 3 projects under the Innovative Economy Program 2007-2013

* The ministry agreed to extend the deadline for the financial close and substantial completion of the project until April 15 and the production launch in Mielec until March 31, 2017

* The ministry said that the project costs have to be qualified over the previously agreed period as per the EU Regional Development Fund policies Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

