FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Facephi Biometria preliminary FY 2015 revenue at 416,000 euros
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 25, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Facephi Biometria preliminary FY 2015 revenue at 416,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Facephi Biometria SA :

* Announced on Friday preliminary FY 2015 revenue at 416,000 euros ($449,950) versus audited FY 2014 at 32,000 euros; versus estimated 1.8 million euros

* Preliminary FY 2015 negative EBITDA at 445,000 euros versus audited FY 2014 negative EBITDA at 986,000 euros; versus estimated positive EBITDA at 338,000 euros

* The differences between the estimated FY 2015 results and the preliminary FY 2015 results are related to the fact that the deal with Association of Banks of Peru ASBANC has not been reached

* Says has changed approach to the deal with ASBANC and will negotiate with association’s members on an individual basis

* A delay in signing a series of contracts also affected the company’s results

Source text: bit.ly/1WJ4YgD

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9246 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.