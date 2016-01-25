FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blirt in consortium signs deal with NCBiR
January 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blirt in consortium signs deal with NCBiR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Blirt SA :

* In consortium, with Gdansk Medical University, Silesian University of Technology and Oncology Institute of Gliwice, signs deal with National Centre for Research and Development in Poland (NCBiR)

* Deal is for MOLTEST BIS project concerning early detection of lung cancer

* The value of company’s share in project is 523,000 zlotys of which 260,000 zlotys is from European Union subsidy

* Blirt will work on diagnostic tests and production technology of semi-finished products

* Project budget is 6.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1324 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

