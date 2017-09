Jan 25 (Reuters) - Munich Re

* Says acquires additional shares of Apollo Munich Health Insurance

* Stake of 23.37 pct acquired from joint venture partner Apollo Hospitals Group

* Munich Re stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance now reaches 48.75 pct

* Parties agree on a purchase price of 1.635 billion rupees, equivalent to 22.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)