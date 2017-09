Jan 26 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* FY revenue of 327.4 million euro ($355.07 million) versus 297.1 million euro a year ago

* Says should achieve an operating margin between 12 and 13 pct in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1ZPg0AZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)