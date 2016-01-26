FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fullsix FY 2015 prelim. net loss shrinks to 193,000 euros
#Advertising/Marketing
January 26, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fullsix FY 2015 prelim. net loss shrinks to 193,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fullsix SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY 2015 preliminary net loss of 193,000 euros ($209,308.50) versus loss of 922,000 euros a year ago

* FY 2015 preliminary revenue of 22.5 million euros up 4.5 percent year on year

* Proposes a capital increase of up to 4.7 million euros via rights issue to sustain the 2016-2020 industrial plan

* Nominal amount of the capital increase is up to 1.7 million euros, corresponding to up to 3.4 million ordinary shares that will be offered via option rights to shareholders for the price of 1.4 euros per share

* Comments on the 2016-2020 industrial plan

* Wants to reach a FY 2016 revenue of 44 million euros and a FY 2020 revenue of 53.5 million euros

* Wants to reach a FY 2016 net profit of 2.1 million euros and a FY 2020 net profit of 3.8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9221 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
