BRIEF-Probi Q4 operating profit down at SEK 3.7 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Probi Q4 operating profit down at SEK 3.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Probi AB :

* Q4 2015 - 60 percent growth and increased operating margin for full-year 2015

* Q4 operating profit 3.7 million Swedish crowns ($431,975.53) versus 6.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 35.9 million crowns versus 39.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes fy 2015 dividend of 1.00 crowns per share

* There are ongoing discussions regarding launches in new markets with high volume potential

* As launch dates are still to be determined it is difficult to assess extent to which this may affect 2016

* Order backlog indicates that net sales in Q1 2016 will be at least as high as in strong Q1 2015

* Expect continued growth for full-year 2016, albeit at a lower rate than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5653 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

