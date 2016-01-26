FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank Of England says Andrew Bailey appointed CEO of FCA
January 26, 2016 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank Of England says Andrew Bailey appointed CEO of FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of England

* Andrew Bailey appointed ceo of the financial conduct authority

* Andrew Bailey will remain in post until his successor has been appointed, with the exact date of his departure to be confirmed in due course

* In his new role as CEO of the FCA, Bailey will be a member of the PRA board and the Financial Policy Committee

* Bailey will continue to fulfil the full functions of his role as deputy governor and PRA CEO, including his international commitments, until his departure from the bank Link to source: (bit.ly/1JAMm0A)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
