Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc

* Law firm Stewarts Law says to bring formal legal action against Tesco due to losses incurred after 2014 profit overstatement

* Says action on behalf of institutional shareholders and other qualifying investors

* Announcement coincides with the publication today of a report by the Groceries Code Adjudicator