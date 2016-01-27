BRIEF-Silchester International Investors LLP decreases stake in Delhaize

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group SA :

* Says Silchester International Investors LLP crossed the 5 pct shareholding threshold downwards

* Silchester International Investors LLP owned 4.98 pct of Delhaize Group’s voting rights as of Jan. 21

* According to their previous notification received on Dec. 18, 2014, Silchester International Investors LLP owned 10,239,515 shares, which then represented 9.97 pct of Delhaize Group’s voting rights

