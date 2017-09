Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS Spa:

* Paul Singer increased a total long position indirectly held in Italy’s Ansaldo STS to 10.06 percent, according to a filing published by market watchdog

* The total long position is made of a stake of 1.877 percent and other long positions worth 8.186 percent, the filing says. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)