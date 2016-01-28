BRIEF-Acquisition of Segafredo Zanetti Worldwide Italia by MZBG authorized

Jan 28(Reuters) - Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA (MZBG) :
* Announced on Tuesday authorization of the acquisition, through the subsidiary Segafredo Zanetti Italia SpA, of the entire share capital of Segafredo Zanetti Worldwide Italia SpA (SZWI), a company directly held by the chairman and CEO of MZBG Massimo Zanetti
* SZWI is engaged in the purchase, sale, lease and management - including through franchising agreements - of businesses and going concerns in the Ho.Re.Ca. sector (which includes coffee bars, cafs, coffee shops, and food and beverage businesses in general)
* The consideration, set at 2.8 million euros ($3.04 million), shall be paid to the selling party by the end of Feb.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9196 euros Gdynia Newsroom