BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says poultry sales up, pork sales down in Q4
January 28, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says poultry sales up, pork sales down in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo Group says:

* Poultry sales volumes rose 21.8 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to 129,062 tonnes and increased 12.9 percent in full year 2015 to 470,432 tonnes;

* In the full year of 2015, the average rouble price for the group’s poultry products increased by 4.2 percent to 94.52 roubles/kg.

* Pork sales volumes fell 12.4 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to 44,650 tonnes and decreased by 3.8 percent in full year 2015 to 163,678 tonnes.

* In the full year of 2015, the average rouble price for the group’s pork increased by 3.5 percent to 99.57 roubles/kg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

