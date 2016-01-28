BRIEF-DTP says does not take part in any shares sale related activities

Jan 28 (Reuters) - DTP SA :

* Said on Wednesday that, in relation to press releases from Nov. 20, 2015 and Jan. 5 as well as in response to inquiries, it has no knowledge on status of negotiations between an investor and company’s shareholders

* Said its management does not participate in negotiations

* Said the company does not participate in any activities related to the process the sale of sharesany shares sale related activities

