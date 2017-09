Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israel’s Check Point Software:

* Sees 2016 revenue $1.72-$1.79 billion, non-GAAP EPS $4.45-$4.60

* Sees Q1 revenue $395-$410 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.99-$1.05

* 2016 rev view $1.76 bln, non-GAAP EPS view $4.55 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 rev view $404.8 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $1.04 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)