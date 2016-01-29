FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starrag Group 2015 sales down 7.5 pct at CHF 364 mln
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 29, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starrag Group 2015 sales down 7.5 pct at CHF 364 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29(Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Received new orders of 333 million Swiss francs ($327.40 million) in FY 2015, 18.1 pct less than in the preceding year

* Sales for 2015 amounted to 364 million Swiss francs, a decline of 7.5 pct from the previous year’s figure

* Order backlog at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 238 million Swiss francs, or 17.3 pct less than at the end of fiscal year 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1SNfWm2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.