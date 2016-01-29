FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macintosh Retail says agreement reached on sale of Manfield B.V. assets
January 29, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Macintosh Retail says agreement reached on sale of Manfield B.V. assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail NV :

* Said on Thursday the administrators and financing banks reached agreement on the sale of assets of Manfield B.V. to Mnfld BV

* Mnfld to acquire 35-40 of the c. 60 Manfield stores, including stock and inventory

* Mnfld intends to offer renewed employment to employees in the stores to be acquired and to part of the staff in the HQ/distribution center (in total c. 350 of the c. 600 Manfield employees)

