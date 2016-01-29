BRIEF-Oakley Capital expects 9 percent increase in NAV per share

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd

* NAV per share (unaudited) expected to be in the range of 1.98 - 2.00 pounds representing an increase of approximately 9 percent on June 2015

* Reports 31 percent aggregate increase in fair value across its fund portfolios since June 2015

* Oakley funds have deployed 148 million euros during 2015

* An overall 77 million pounds has been invested by the Company in the 12 months ended 31 December 2015 through its continuing co-investment programme facilitated by the 130 million pounds placing in March 2015

* Successful exits returned 63 million euros to the company. Fund IRR generated of 64 percent.

* Commitment of 250 million euros to Fund III Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)