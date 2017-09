Jan 29 (Reuters) - Star Fitness SA :

* Said on Thursday that in exchange for its 5 million series I shares Cyprus-based, Spourlili Investments Limited, transferred to the company “STAR FITNESS” trade mark worth 10.9 million zlotys ($2.7 million) Source text for Eikon:

