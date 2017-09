Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cathexis UK Holdings Ltd

* Increases offer to 171 pence per ISG share

* increased offer at a premium of approximately 40.2 per cent to closing price of 122 pence per ISG share on Dec. 10 2015

* Increased offer price values entire issued share capital of ISG at approximately 84.6 mln stg