BRIEF-Energica Motor Company to start trading on Jan. 29
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 29, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Energica Motor Company to start trading on Jan. 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it was admitted to trading on the AIM Italia segment of the Italian stock exchange

* Admission followed a private placement reserved to Italian retail investors and a public placement reserved to Italian qualified and institutional foreign investors

* Share price set for the offer was 3.2 euros

* Free float on the first day of trading will be 12 percent

* Share capital after the placement is 116,565 euros, corresponding to 11,656,500 no par value ordinary shares

* Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA acted as Nomad and Global Coordinator, Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA acted as co-lead manager, Directa SIM SpA managed online placement

* UBS and Ambromobiliare acted as financial advisors

* Nctm - Studio Legale acted as legal advisor

* To stard trading on Jan. 29

Source text: bit.ly/1PXPss9

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

