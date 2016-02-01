BRIEF- Tecnoinvestimenti acquires 70 pct of Co.Mark

Feb 1(Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Friday it acquired 70 pct stake in Co.Mark, company specialized in providing international marketing services for SMEs

* The purchase price for 100 pct stake in Co.Mark is set at 48.5 million euros ($52.6 million), therefore the price for 70 pct stake is fixed at 33.9 million euros and will be paid in several instalments

* At closing, expected by March 2016, instalment of 12.9 million euros will be paid

* Tentatively in July, subject to approval of FY 2015 results, instalment of 13.6 million euros will be paid

* In the five years following the closing, and in five instalments the remaining 7.4 million euros will be paid

* In relation to the remaining 30 pct owned by the founding partners, the company has the rights to put & call option exercisable in three annual instalments of 10 pct each, at a price calculated by applying a multiple variable annual EBITDA, in line with the rate growth registered

